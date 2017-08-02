Thousands sent back to Syria under Hezbollah deal

Buses carrying Syrians, including terrorists and their families and refugees, left camps in a Lebanese border area bound for a terrorist-held part of Syria on Wednesday under a truce deal between Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah and the Nusra Front terror group, a security source and Hezbollah TV said.

Thousands of people leave the border zone of Jroud Arsal and head for Syria's northwestern Idlib Province under the deal, Reuters reported.

The transfer echoes deals struck within Syria in which Damascus has shuttled terrorists and civilians to Idlib and other areas. Such evacuations have helped President Bashar al-Assad recapture several terrorist bastions over the past year.

The cease-fire took effect last week, just days after Hezbollah and the Syrian Army launched an offensive to drive Nusra Front and other terrorists from their last foothold along the Syria-Lebanon border.

The Jroud Arsal operation has highlighted the major role of Hezbollah in fighting terrorists along the frontier during Syria's six-year war, sending thousands of combatants to support Assad's government.

Hezbollah's Al Manar television said that 26 buses had crossed from the Arsal area to Wadi Hmeid further northeast in the direction of the Syrian frontier. A security source said they were carrying 1,020 people.

Nearly 7,000 people are expected to leave the area under the cease-fire deal, according to Hezbollah-run media.

Security sources say that some 1,000 Nusra Front terrorists are among those who will leave the area for Idlib aboard dozens of buses.

The deal included the release of several Hezbollah fighters by Nusra Front in exchange for individuals held by Lebanon. The first stage of the swap took place Tuesday night.

Last week, Hezbollah captured most of the mountainous zone of Jroud Arsal from the terrorists.

The Lebanese Army did not take an active part in the operation, setting up defensive positions around Arsal.

The next phase is expected to focus on a nearby enclave currently in the hands of the Daesh terror group. Local media says the Lebanese Army will likely wage that phase of the operation.