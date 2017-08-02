Shamkhani: Nuclear deal has not reduced US enmity toward Iran

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said the nuclear agreement has not reduced US enmity toward the Iranian nation, noting that one of the reasons behind Washington’s disappointment at the current status quo is its failure to change Iran’s principal regional policies under the post-nuclear deal circumstances.

Shamkhani said on Wednesday that “the US arrogant policies could only be confronted through dependence on national power and capabilities”, Press TV reported.

He further said the current US administration’s “lack of perceptiveness and creativity” in its attitude toward Iran serves as an opportunity for the Islamic Republic’s diplomatic apparatus.

His comments came as the US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed a legislation imposing a new round of sanctions against Iran over its national missile program. The sanctions also target Russia and North Korea.

Iran and the P5+1 group of countries – the US, the UK, France, Russia, and China plus Germany – inked the deal in July 2015. It lifted nuclear related sanctions on Iran, which, in turn, put certain limits on its nuclear work.

The Iranian official said the country will meet Washington’s breach of the 2015 deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with a set of “coordinated” countermeasures.

“Iran’s countermeasures against the US lack of commitment to the JCPOA will be coordinated and [conducted in] parallel [with one another],” Shamkhani said.

Senior Iranian authorities, including President Hassan Rouhani, have vowed a decisive response to the planned sanctions, which they argue are in violation of both the spirit and letter of the JCPOA.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog has invariably certified Iran’s commitment to its contractual obligations since January 2016, when the deal took effect. The US, however, has prevented the deal from fully yielding. Washington has refused to offer global financial institutions the guarantees that they would not be hit by American punitive measures for transactions with Iran.