Major changes in Rouhani’s new cabinet

Several key members of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s new cabinet was disclosed, indicating a number of current ministers staying in office.

Despite rumors that Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh would not keep the portfolio in Rouhani’s second term, he was said to be the nominee for the cabinet post in a meeting of the high-ranking officials of the current administration on Tuesday night.

Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Welfare Ali Rabiei was revealed to be as Rouhani’s pick for the position.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the last cabinet session on Wednesday, Vice-President for Women and Family Affairs Shahindokht Molaverdi announced that three women would be on the new cabinet list.

Vice-President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari also told reporters that he would not stay in office in Rouhani’s second term.

Justice Minister Mostafa Pour-Mohammadi, who had also attended the last cabinet session, said an experienced judge would replace him.

The president’s chief of staff Mohammad Nahavandian said a half of Rouhani’s cabinet would be changed, ISNA reported.

Responding to a question about possible pressures on Iranian president in arranging the new cabinet, he said that the pressures are useless.

“We have had consultations with experts about the new cabinet,” he added.

Critics say Rouhani’s current administration has the oldest roster among all the cabinets since the Islamic Republic was established in 1979.

Some observers suggest that the president is likely to appoint more pro-reform ministers in his second term, however Rouhani had earlier pledged to get use of younger ministers compared to the current cabinet.

President Rouhani is slated to take the oath of office at an open session of the parliament on Saturday, August 5.

The inaugural ceremony will be held after the endorsement of Rouhani’s presidency by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in an investiture ceremony on Thursday.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the president will have two weeks to submit his new cabinet members to the parliament for a vote of confidence.

In Iran’s presidential election on May 19, Rouhani garnered 23,549,616 votes from a total of 41,220,131 ballots. The runner-up, Ebrahim Raisi, secured 38.5% of the votes.

No sitting president in Iran has failed to win a second term since 1981.

During the previous presidential election in June 2013, Rouhani had emerged victorious by winning 50.7 percent of a total of over 36 million votes. He had won more than three times as many votes as his closest challenger.