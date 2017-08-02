Iran, Russia, Iraq continue talks on ME developments, crises

Political Desk

Iran, Russia and Iraq continued discussions about the latest situation and developments in the Middle East as well as the crises in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday.

The three sides also held talks on improving trilateral coordination among them in a meeting held between Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Jaberi Ansari and his Russian and Iraqi counterparts, Mikhail Bogdanov and Nazar Khairallah, in Moscow.

Latest regional developments and coordination to reduce tensions and alleviate crises in the Middle East with the aim of ensuring stability and establishing peace in the region were discussed during the talks attended by political delegations from Iran, Russia and Iraq as well as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Mehdi Sanaei.

In a separate meeting in Moscow on Tuesday, Jaberi Ansari and Bogdanov held talks on the latest developments in Syria, emphasizing the need for continued cooperation to facilitate the progress of the ongoing peace process, which has brought the Arab country’s warring parties to the negotiating table in Astana.

They also called for the continuation of the peace process, which has been underway in the Kazakh capital, Astana, since January.

Russia, Iran and Turkey helped bring about an all-Syria ceasefire late last year, a mechanism which was later endorsed by the United Nations.

The ceasefire paved the way for the three states to start mediating the Astana process, which has so far seen five rounds of negotiations between the Syrian government and armed opposition groups.

The Astana talks helped revive a long-stalled peace process, supervised by the UN, in the Swiss city of Geneva.