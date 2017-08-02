Trump signs sanctions bill targeting Russia, Iran, North Korea: White House

US President Donald Trump has signed into law a bill that imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea, according to a White House official.

Trump had signed the bill behind closed doors and away from the cameras, two White House sources said Wednesday.

In signing it, Trump avoided the humiliating prospect of Congress overriding his veto, the White House sources said.

The president had privately opposed the measures and his aides had lobbied against them.

Congress passed the new sanctions package last week to create limits for Trump to lift sanctions on Moscow.

The bill imposes tough additional sanctions against Russia over alleged meddling in last year's US presidential election and its reunification with Crimea in 2014.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered over 755 US diplomats to leave the country after Congress passed the bill.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned Sunday that more retaliatory moves would come if the bill was signed into law.

The bill includes new sanctions on Iran over its ballistic missile program and “continued support for terrorism.”

The anti-Iran sanctions come following two sets of sanctions that were rolled out in February and May by the US Treasury Department over Iran's missile program.