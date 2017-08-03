Russia: Fresh sanctions remove hope of better relations with the US

Russia has said the fresh US sanctions imposed against Moscow are tantamount to a "full-scale trade war" and destroy prospects for better relations with Washington.

"The hope that our relations with the new American administration would improve is finished," said Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday, presstv.ir reported.

He also said the new sanctions show that the administration of US President Donald Trump is completely powerless.

"The US President's signing of the package of new sanctions against Russia will have a few consequences. First, it ends hope for improving our relations with the new US administration. Second, it is a declaration of a full-fledged economic war on Russia. Third, the Trump administration has shown its total weakness by handing over executive power to Congress in the most humiliating way. This changes the power balance in US political circles," he said in a Facebook post.

Medvedev made the remarks shortly after Trump signed into law a bill by Congress that imposes new sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Russia may impose counter-measures

Meanwhile, the Russian Foreign Ministry released a statement, saying Moscow will take counter-measures in response to the new US bans, which it described as short-sighted and a risk to global stability.