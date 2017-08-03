Iran after new prospect to broaden ties with Syria: Senior official

The Islamic Republic of Iran is willing to envisage new prospect for its economic relations with Syria, a special aide to the Iranian Majlis speaker said here on Wednesday.

Like cooperation in other areas, Tehran is keen to promote economic ties with Damascus, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during his meeting with the Syrian Prime Minister Imad Khamis, IRNA reported.



Tehran is also to remove all obstacles to bilateral economic relations, Amir-Abdollahian said stressing Iran has taken firm stance on supporting the Syrian nation and government to gain the final victory over terrorism.



He further expressed satisfaction over the victories of the Syrian Army and Lebanon's Resistance in the Arsal Heights, a common border between the two countries.



The Syrian premier, for his part, stressed the importance of taking a new look at establishment of bilateral economic and strategic ties.



The new look, as Khamis said, should focus on making new investment and activating joint economic commission.



From the outset of the Syrian crisis in March 2011, the country has welcomed all international and regional plans aimed at settlement of the unrest politically without harming the national values and principles.