End of dark presence of al-Nusra Front in Lebanon

By departure of the last bus carrying forces of Al-Nusra and their families from Arsal Heights in Lebanon the dark presence of this Takfiri terrorist group ended in Lebanon after 3 years.

The departure process for 7,777 persons from Arsal Heights for Idlib city in Syria started on Wednesday by 116 buses and 17 ambulances, IRNA reported.



The departure process began Following agreement on Thursday July 27 and after six days of war between Lebanese Resistance Forces against Al-Nusra Front.



According to the agreement, Al-Nusra forces, their families and a number of refugees resided in Arsal Heights camps, which were eager to return to Syria, are to transfer to Syria in full security.



Al-Nusra is to release 8 captives of Hezbollah forces upon agreement.



Three captives were released on Wednesday evening and the rest of five are to be released after completion of departing process of al-Nusra forces from Lebanon.



Last week military operation by resistance forces with support of Lebanese armed forces and people could achieve liberation of around 100 square kilometers of Lebanon territory and was an important step in fight against terrorism.



Parts of Lebanon territory are still in occupation of Daesh terrorist group and liberation operation is to be begun soon.