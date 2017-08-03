EU ready to respond to anti-Russia sanctions: Junker

President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker has warned the EU will take retaliatory measures “within days” if the newly-signed US sanctions against Russia target businesses in the European Union (EU).

Junker on Wednesday expressed alarm over the “unpredictable” consequences of the new US sanctions law for the European Union, particularly in the field of energy security, presstv.ir reported.

“If the US sanctions specifically disadvantage EU companies trading with Russia in the energy sector the EU is prepared to take appropriate steps in response within days,” the Commission chief said.

Junker further noted that Brussels had to defend its economic interests which include European companies involved in oil and gas projects with Moscow.