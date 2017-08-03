Iranian freestyle wrestlers rank third in Junior Wrestling World Championships

On Wednesday, Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh defeated Osman Gocen from Turkey 18-8 in men's 84-kilogram category, and finished on the third place, presstv.ir reported.
Azerbaijani wrestler Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov also overcame India’s Deepak Punia 10-0, and settled for a bronze.
Russian Artur Naifonov won the yellow metal in this weight section, and Zahid Valencia from the United States clinched the silver medal.
In the 120-kilogram weight class, Naeiim Rahim Hassanzadeh lost his final bout to Gable Dan Steveson from the United States 1-5, and received the silver medal.
Earlier in the tournament, Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei and Mohammad Aliasghar Mottaghinia had to be satisfied with a bronze medal each in the 60-kilogram and 74-kilogram categories respectively.
The Junior Wrestling World Championships began in Tampere, Finland, on August 1, and will finish on August 6, 2017.