Iranian freestyle wrestlers rank third in Junior Wrestling World Championships

Young Iranian freestyle wrestlers have put in fine performances at the Junior Wrestling World Championships in Finland, and ended third overall in the medals table.

On Wednesday, Ahmad Yousef Bazrighaleh defeated Osman Gocen from Turkey 18-8 in men's 84-kilogram category, and finished on the third place, presstv.ir reported.

Azerbaijani wrestler Gadzhimurad Magomedsaidov also overcame India’s Deepak Punia 10-0, and settled for a bronze.

Russian Artur Naifonov won the yellow metal in this weight section, and Zahid Valencia from the United States clinched the silver medal.

In the 120-kilogram weight class, Naeiim Rahim Hassanzadeh lost his final bout to Gable Dan Steveson from the United States 1-5, and received the silver medal.

Earlier in the tournament, Yones Aliakbar Emamichoghaei and Mohammad Aliasghar Mottaghinia had to be satisfied with a bronze medal each in the 60-kilogram and 74-kilogram categories respectively.

The Junior Wrestling World Championships began in Tampere, Finland, on August 1, and will finish on August 6, 2017.