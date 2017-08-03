Deputy in Turkey to talk about Syria

Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs and senior negotiator on Syria Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Ankara on Thursday to hold talks with a number of senior Turkish officials.

Exchanging views and consultations on regional developments and current process of Syria International Peace Conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, are among important topics for discussion in Turkey, IRNA reported.



Jaberi Ansari arrived in Ankara from Moscow.



Russia and Turkey accompanied by Iran are three guarantor states for Astana Talks and the new round of Astana expert talks will begin in Tehran soon.