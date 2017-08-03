RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0929 GMT August 03 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197880
Published: 0924 GMT 03 Aug 2017

Deputy in Turkey to talk about Syria

Deputy in Turkey to talk about Syria

Deputy Foreign Minister for Arab-African Affairs and senior negotiator on Syria Hossein Jaberi Ansari arrived in Ankara on Thursday to hold talks with a number of senior Turkish officials.

Exchanging views and consultations on regional developments and current process of Syria International Peace Conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, are among important topics for discussion in Turkey, IRNA reported.

Jaberi Ansari arrived in Ankara from Moscow.

Russia and Turkey accompanied by Iran are three guarantor states for Astana Talks and the new round of Astana expert talks will begin in Tehran soon.

   
KeyWords
Turkey
Syria
talk
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1445 sec