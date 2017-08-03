Rouhani: Uprooting absolute poverty one of goals of the 12th government

Uprooting absolute poverty of Iran's society and creating a comprehensive system of social welfare is among goals of the 12th government, President Hassan Rouhani said in endorsement ceremony here on Thursday.

Main priority for the 12th government is to increase production and employment, Rouhani said in part of his speech in the ceremony in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, IRNA reported.



Passing hard sanctions by combination of diplomacy power and having defensive capabilities was the first step in eliminating poverty through creation of jobs.



President Rouhani underlined that Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) indicated Iran's good will for effective and constructive interaction at international level.



Now with more self-confidence than past and with support of a nation that created great epic of presidential election, Rouhani emphasized on effective and constructive interaction with the world within the framework of the constitution.



He reminded that all Iranian ethnics are parts of homeland and has the right to receive more attention and participation, so that a balance and just politico-economic development could be implemented in the country.



Rouhani said that we learn that Islamic Republic of Iran is a combination of Islam and republic, which none of them are not ignorable.



'We believe that in spite of taking big steps, we are still away from reaching a position of effective economy at the regional and international levels,' he said.



Uprooting poverty, corruption, controlling inflation, economic growth, access to world and regional markets are government goals, President Rouhani said in parts of his speech in the endorsement ceremony.