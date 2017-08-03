RSS
News ID: 197883
Published: 1049 GMT 03 Aug 2017

Ugandan Deputy PM arrives in Tehran

First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda Moses Ali arrived in Tehran on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony for head of the 12th government.

Endorsement ceremony was held on Thursday morning in the presence of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani was endorsed as president of the 12th government of Islamic Republic of Iran, IRNA reported.

Swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday afternoon on the parliament venue.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, 9 vice-presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are participating in swearing-in ceremony.

Also, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six heads of parliamentary friendship groups and two heads of foreign policy commissions of parliaments are among participants.

   
