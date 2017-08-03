Envoy: Iran, Ukraine economic ties in post-JCPOA increases by 32%

Iran's Ambassador to Ukraine Mohammad Beheshti-Monfared told IRNA on Thursday that in the framework of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) achievement and elimination of limitations, value of Iran's economic exchanges with Ukraine in year 2016 had increased 32 percent in comparison with year 2015 and the growth is continuing yet.

He pointed to background of 25-year of relations between the two countries, and said that Tehran-Kiev relations have always been based on mutual respect and in direction of national interests of the two countries, according to IRNA.



The ambassador added that Ukraine may play an important role for Iran's entrance to green continent and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly underlined this issue.



He said visit of Ukraine foreign minister to Iran was beginning of a new move and a turning point in bilateral relations , especially in the fields of commerce and holding the 5th joint economic commission meeting after 12 years delay in Tehran, which deputy prime minister of Ukraine was heading the delegation in the meeting.



The ambassador said that current trade exchange level between the two countries is not indicative of capabilities and possibilities of the two states in different fields, but we are witnessing growing trend in this regard.