Ten-member Iranian consular delegation arrives in Medina

A ten-member delegation from Iran's foreign ministry arrived in Medina on Thursday morning to prepare grounds for this year Hajj ritual ceremony.

Upon their arrival, the Iranian delegation was welcomed by the head of Medina headquarters Akbar Rezaei along with a number of Iranian Hajj officials.



Saudi Arabia after 40 days of delay finally issued visas for Iranian diplomatic delegation on Wednesday evening.



Some 11,000 Iranian Hajj pilgrims out of 86,500 have arrived in Medina by the end of Thursday to attend this year Hajj ritual ceremony, IRNA reported.