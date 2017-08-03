RSS
News ID: 197889
Published: 1354 GMT 03 Aug 2017

Pope's envoy in Tehran to attend Rouhani's swearing-in ceremony

Special envoy of world Catholic Church Leader and Bishop of Rome Pope Francis arrived in Tehran on Thursday to attend swearing–in ceremony of President-elect Hassan Rouhani.

Archbishop Alberto Ortega Martin, resided in Iraq, was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Mehdi Danesh Yazdi, IRNA reported.

Endorsement ceremony was held on Thursday morning in the presence of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani was endorsed as president of the 12th government of Islamic Republic of Iran.

Swearing-in ceremony will be held on Saturday afternoon on the parliament venue.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, 9 vice-presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are participating in swearing-in ceremony.

Also, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six heads of parliamentary friendship groups and two heads of foreign policy commissions of parliaments are among participants.

   
