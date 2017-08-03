Leader: Today, powerful Iran, knows well how to confront the enemy

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that the powerful Iran knows well how to confront the enemies' conspiracies.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during the endorsement ceremony of the 12th Iranian presidency which was held this morning in Imam Khomeini (ra) Hussainia, IRNA reported.



The Islamic Republic is not afraid of malicious tricks of malevolence, and thanks to great capacities of the country, knows how to confront them, The leader of the Islamic Revolution underlined and stated: “The authorities of the new government know that they are leaders of such a high-capacity and talented system.”



The coincidence of the endorsement ceremony with the auspicious birth anniversary of Imam Ali ibn Musa ar-Ridha (as) brings about dignity and consolation for the loving hearts of the Iranian people and those who attended the ceremony, the Supreme Leader said.



Our new generation should not forget what we deeply experienced in the time before the Revolution: the dictatorship, the marginalization of the people, the disregard for the people in the governance of the country, the Supreme Leader said.



Despite the fact that the enemies sought to isolate the Iranian nation, the Iranian nation has not been isolated and cooperates with the world, while, at the same time, seriously confronts the hegemonies, Ayatollah Khamenei said.



'We face sanctions. Of course, sanctions create problems for the country; due to sanctions, however, we opened our eyes to our own strengths; today, despite the enemies’ desire, we are powerful,' underlined the Supreme Leader.



Today, the Iranian people have learned how to take measures concerning the enemy's plots, and the Iranian officials know how to deal with the enemy, the Supreme Leader said.

'I recommend three major orientations: first, addressing the problems of the people; this is the first thing you must do to reach an acceptable point over the next four years,'



'The second recommendation consists of extensive interaction with the world. We can have a broad relationship with the world by helping other nations and governments, profiting from their help as well,'



'Third, confront any hegemony strongly and firmly; any government that it might involve! Today the most appalling and aggressive is the US government,'



'Four decades of experience, in international relations, reveals that the cost of surrendering to aggressive powers is far greater than the cost of standing up to them,' The Supreme Leader said.