UNCTAD chief arrives in Tehran

Secretary General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Mukhisa Kituyi arrived in Tehran on Thursday afternoon to attend swearing-in ceremony for the 12th government of Iran.

The ceremony is to be held on the parliament avenue on Saturday afternoon, IRNA reported.



Endorsement ceremony was held on Thursday morning in the presence of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani was endorsed as president of the 12th government of Islamic Republic of Iran.



Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, 9 vice-presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are participating in the swearing-in ceremony.



Also, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six heads of parliamentary friendship groups and two heads of foreign policy commissions of parliaments are among participants.