Seven foods into diet can help lower high blood pressure

High blood pressure — also known as hypertension — is when blood is forced through the arteries at an increased pressure, causing damage to your blood vessels, heart and kidneys. However adding these foods into your diet can help lower it.

There are 16 million people in the UK with high blood pressure and another seven million who are living with it undiagnosed, express.co.uk reported.

According to the British Heart Foundation, it can increase your risk of developing coronary heart disease or having a stroke.

Blood Pressure UK define it as a level consistently at or above 140mmHg and/or 90mmHg.

Being overweight, having a poor diet, not being active and stress all raise your risk of high blood pressure.

However, there are particular foods shown by science to lower it.

Mango: Research by Texas A&M University and Oklahoma State University revealed in June that eating mangos was associated with improved blood pressure, as well as blood sugar control and gut health.

Participants ate 400g of freshly frozen mango pulp a day to see the benefits.

Potatoes: A study published in the American Journal of Physiology in June found that increasing potassium in your diet can reduce high blood pressure.

It’s found in rich amounts in potatoes, bananas and green leafy vegetables.

Blueberries: In May, Florida State University released a study revealing that eating blueberries could reduce blood pressure.

Eating a handful a day lowered it by six percent.

Acai berries: Research published in the journal Nutrition Reviews found acai berries could reduce blood pressure by five percent in just 30 days.

It’s packed with an antioxidant resveratrol which is believed to provide the benefits.

Tomatoes: A study revealed that tomatoes could lower blood pressure.

Participants took a pill made from tomato concentrate for eight weeks.

Skimmed milk: Research by Wageningen University in the Netherlands showed drinking skimmed milk could ward off high blood pressure.

Regularly drinking skimmed milk or eating low-fat dairy products reduced risk of suffering in later life by about 20 percent.

Dark chocolate: Research by Italian and US scientists found that a couple of pieces of dark chocolate per fortnight could reduce blood pressure.

It’s thought the positive effects were due compounds it contains called flavanols.