UK business chiefs call for delaying Brexit

British business chiefs have said Prime Minister Theresa May must consider delaying Brexit beyond March 2019, to avoid the chaos of an EU withdrawal for which the country is unprepared.

A report from one of the UK’s foremost business organizations said extending the negotiation period would be the “simplest solution”, to avoiding a disorderly Brexit that could do untold damage to the economy, the Independent wrote.

The proposal from the Institute of Directors (IoD) directly contradicts the premier’s goal of a clean break in two years, but was immediately backed by one of the country’s foremost business figures, WPP chief executive Sir Martin Sorrell.

The IoD also proposed a string of other measures which fly in the face of May’s plans, including a transition period in which the UK stays in the single market, remains under EU law and maintains existing customs arrangements.

It came as the Bank of England downgraded its forecasts for the British economy this year, as Governor Mark Carney warned GDP growth and take-home wages are being dragged down by fear of what will come after Brexit.

The IoD’s report on how the Government should manage the move to new trading arrangements also follows reports of major Cabinet divisions over what kind of transition to have.

But even before any transition period begins, the IoD’s report suggested extending the two-year period for negotiations set out in Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty.

While the organization accepts it would be “politically contentious” for a prime minister who has promised to pull the UK out of Europe by March 2019, it added: “This is the simplest way of allowing sufficient time for full negotiations to include a comprehensive free trade agreement, and ensuring one single period of adjustment/implementation for business, negotiators and government machinery to grapple with.”

The move would also mean that freedom of movement of EU citizens in the UK would continue beyond March 2019, which the government has also ruled out.

Martin said he would be “happy to endorse this to reduce the level of uncertainty”.

Meanwhile, CEO of Dixons Carphone Sebastian James said: “For me, there are a great many issues that seem to be very far from resolution, and these almost certainly need much more time to sort out, one way or another, than we have.”

The IoD also proposed maintaining membership of the European Economic Area during a transition period leading up to a new free trade deal with Europe, something which could see the country stay in the single market as long as 2022.

The suggestion from a major business group piles pressure onto May, who in September is set to face a cross-party push to make continued membership of the EEA a part of her Brexit plans.

Head of EU and Trade Policy at the IoD, Allie Renison, said: “Prioritizing interim arrangements and thereby mitigating the risks of EU exit means the eventual opportunities aren’t diminished by short-term chaotic cliff edges.”

Maintaining customs arrangements similar to those currently in operation under the EU’s customs union was another proposal, including the Common External Tariff and continuing to transpose EU customs and VAT legislation into British law.

The IoD also said the government should consider prolonging the application of EU law, again contrary to May’s plan to move the UK out of the European Court of Justice’s jurisdiction on the day of Brexit.