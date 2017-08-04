RSS
1148 GMT August 04 2017

News ID: 197918
Published: 0732 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Domestic demand helps German industry orders beat forecast in June

German industrial orders rose twice as much as expected in June as domestic demand surged, data showed on Friday, suggesting this sector of Europe's largest economy is likely to gain traction in the coming months.

Factories posted a one percent increase in contracts in June after bookings for 'Made in Germany' goods rose by an upwardly revised 1.1 percent in May, data from the Economy Ministry showed, nytimes.com wrote.

The reading for June beat the Reuters forecast for a 0.5-percent rise.

The Economy Ministry said order levels, combined with an excellent business climate, pointed to a continued slight upturn in industrial activity.

A breakdown of the June data showed domestic demand increased by 5.1 percent while foreign orders dropped by two percent.

   
