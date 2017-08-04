Handicraft markets to be set up in Kermanshah

Cultural Heritage Desk

A handicraft township is to be created in Kermanshah Province to consolidate handicraft market in the region, said the head of Kermanshah Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department.

Jalil Balaei further said Kermanshah Province lacks a versatile handicraft market, adding no information is available on the amount of handicrafts being produced in the province.

He said the officials of Iran’s Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization believes that a dynamic handicraft market will help strengthen the industry.

He said holding exhibitions, participating in the domestic and foreign fairs and establishing handicraft markets are among the strategies which can be taken to expand the market.

Balaei said the first permanent handicraft market, with 20 pavilions, will be launched in the province within a month.

“The project to renovate the old handicraft house, located at Dabir Street of Kermanshah, will be prepared by the next month,” he added.

The official said the use of cyberspace for marketing handicraft products not only helps reduce the cost of the products but also makes handicrafts available to customers.

He believes that efforts should be made to improve cyberspace marketing in the field of handicrafts.

Balaei said establishment of handicraft townships will help reduce the cost of providing producers with raw materials.