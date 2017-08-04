Maku experiencing rapid development

Cultural Heritage Desk

Maku Free Trade Zone is located in the northwest of Iran on the borders with Turkey and Armenia.

One of major projects in Maku is the construction of Maku Airport within 18 months.

Imam Khomeini Park in Maku is one of the recreational sites which extends over an area of 13 hectares.

Also, the International Fairgrounds of Maku Free Zone, with an area of 3,959sq.m., is located close to the park.

The city of Maku, with significant natural and historical attractions, has suitable potentials for attracting a large number of tourists to the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan.

Maku Castle and Kuh-e Qopeh (Qopeh Mountain), located in a natural setting, are among the main destinations for Iranians and foreigners visiting the province.

Efforts should be made to introduce this ancient structure to UNESCO for global registration. The site also boasts appropriate potentials to absorb domestic and foreign investors.

Maku Dam and the ancient Zar Zar Church ― registered on the UNESCO's World Heritage List ― are the other tourist attractions of the city.

Foreign tourists can also stay experience sojourn in tribal tents.

Also a border marketplace has been established on the Maku-Bazargan Road in an area of 22,000sq.m, wherein 500 shops sell garments, foodstuff and cosmetics.

The number of tourists and travelers visiting Maku Free Zone has increased significantly in recent years.

Based on statistics released by Free Zones Organization, the number of visitors to Maku which stood at less than 200,000 in the year to mid-March 2014, increased to three million in the year to March 20, 2017.