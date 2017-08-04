Iran ranks 4th in Int’l Olympiad in Informatics

Iran ranked fourth in the 29th International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) winning one gold and three silver medals.

Japan won four gold medals to stand first followed by China, Russia and Iran, according to imna.ir.

Taiwan, Poland, Romania, Great Britain, Australia and Italy took the 5th to 10th spots respectively.

Teams from 82 countries participated in the 29th International Olympiad in Informatics.

The event was held in Tehran from July 28 to August 4, 2017.

The IOI is one of five international science Olympiads.

The primary objective of the IOI is to stimulate interest in informatics (computing science) and information technology.

UNESCO initiated and sponsored the first International Olympiad in Informatics in May 1989.