0422 GMT August 04 2017

Published: 1228 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Dubai fire: Massive inferno sweeps through 86-storey Torch Tower in Dubai, UAE

No-one was reported to be injured in the blaze at the Torch skyscraper in Dubai.

A residential skyscraper in Dubai was engulfed by a massive blaze that raged on for hours before being brought under control.

Reuters reports that just after midnight on Friday, a fire broke out at the 86-storey Torch Tower, which sits near Dubai Marina in the United Arab Emirates.

Residents were woken up by the sound of fire alarms, and were quickly evacuated from the building.

As the blaze spread to several floors, burning debris fell from the structure and set fire to at least two cars in the parking deck.

Firefighters fought the fire from inside the building, and successfully put it out three hours after it began. No casualties were reported.

The incident marks the second time the unfortunately named structure has caught fire. The first blaze in 2015 revealed a flammable external cladding, similar to those used in the deadly Grenfell Tower inferno in London. Renovations were still ongoing when the second fire struck.

TomoNews US Published on Aug 4, 2017
