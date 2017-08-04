Venezuelan opposition leader released from jail

An imprisoned political opponent of President Nicolas Maduro was released hours before Venezuela's new legislative body plans to take office Friday.

Antonio Ledezma, a former Caracas mayor, was placed back under house arrest early Friday, his wife Mitzy Capriles said in a series of tweets, CNN reported.

The politician was detained Tuesday after his house arrest status was revoked, the Supreme Court had said.

Ledezma's release came amid voter fraud claims, protests and the lack of support that the international community has shown Maduro since Sunday's vote.

The National Constituent Assembly, all nominated by President Maduro, was elected during an election last Sunday. The new assembly has the power to rewrite the country's constitution and dissolve state institutions.

Members of the opposition-led National Assembly said they will continue fulfilling their duties as usual.

"The National Assembly will continue doing their work in the Federal Legislative Palace as 14 million of Venezuelans ordered it on December 6, 2015," the National Assembly tweeted.

French mediation

French President Emmanuel Macron is pushing for mediation efforts in Venezuela and condemning violence amid the president's efforts to consolidate power through the new assembly.

In a statement Friday Macron decried the arrest of two top opposition members and said France will "support any mediation that would allow the resumption of credible, sincere and serious dialogue ... and to end the spiral of violence," AP reported.

Macron recently sent a letter to Maduro proposing mediation, and French Ambassador Romain Nadal has been meeting with Venezuelan government and opposition members.

While some are calling for sanctions, France is hoping for a negotiated solution to the political crisis around Maduro's leadership.

Voter fraud claims

As the National Electoral Council announced that more than 8 million people – about 41.53% of registered voters – went to the polls on Sunday, allegations of voter fraud quickly emerged.

London-based Smartmatic's CEO Antonio Mugica said the company has stood by all previous results but this time, they noticed a discrepancy of at least one million votes between the officially declared tally and what his company had recorded.

Claims disputed

Maduro disputed the claims blasting Mugica as Venezuela's attorney general launched an investigation into potential voter fraud within hours.

Vatican’s stance

The Vatican on Friday urged Venezuela not to go ahead with installing the powerful new assembly but challenged by Maduro’s opponents, AFP reported.

It called in a statement on "all political actors, and in particular the government, to ensure full respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms and the existing constitution".