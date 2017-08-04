Iranian cinema scoops three accolades at Portugal festival

Iranian cinema won three awards at the 21st Avanca Film Festival in Portugal.

Iranian short film 'AniMal', directed by Bahman and Bahram Ark, received the festival's Best Short Film Award.

The 15-minute film is about a man who wants to cross the border illegally; so he hunts a ram and decides to escape disguised as the animal.

In addition, 'Kashtiban', a film by the director Majid Esmaeli-Parsa, took the Cinema Prize for the Best Feature Film.

The Best Cinematography Award of the festival went to Mohammd Fakouri for filming 'Kashtiban'.

Moslem Tabatabaei's 'Light Sight' also competed in the Portuguese festival.

In total, four panels of jury made up of 37 panelists from 10 countries attributed 18 awards and seven honorable mentions at the event.

Avanca International Film Festival is the only European Film Festival which prepares the ground for exclusive cinematic activities. The festival's goal is to pursue the global perspective on contemporary features of cinema, television and multimedia.

The Avanca is known as a space for workshops led by personalities of world cinema, and being more than a 'master class', has allowed a unique cinema practice. Every year it has always six or seven workshops, bringing together participants from all over Europe. The media have written that this is the largest European area of professional workshops in the field of cinema.

Avanca is the only festival that congregates a Cinema International Competition, works from the television area, video and new supports of multimedia, with a special concern of exhibit the best world productions done in each category.

The 2017 edition of the festival was held from July 26 to 30, 2017.