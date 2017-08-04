Klitschko retires, Joshua rematch canceled

Wladimir Klitschko (R) last appeared in the ring against Anthony Joshua for the WBA title in Wembley Stadium in London in April. Source: GETTY IMAGES

Wladimir Klitschko retired from boxing, ending any hopes of a rematch with Anthony Joshua in Las Vegas.

The Briton beat the Ukrainian at Wembley in April in a thrilling fight where both men were knocked down before the 27-year-old KO'd his opponent in the penultimate round, Eurosport reported.

The rematch was due on November 11, but Klitschko – who was undisputed heavyweight champion for nearly 10 years before losing his title to Tyson Fury – ended any chance of that fight going ahead with his decision.

Klitschko explained the reasons for his retirement in a statement on his website. It read, "I deliberately took a few weeks to make my decision, to make sure I had enough distance from the fight at Wembley Stadium.

"I would have never imagined that I would have such a long and incredibly successful boxing career. I'm very thankful for this.

"Thanks to everyone who has always supported me. Especially my family, my team and my many fans."

Klitschko's manager Bernd Bonte insisted it was a tough call for the Ukrainian to bow out after two losses. Fury had twice canceled a rematch for 2016, before being forced to vacate the WBA belt, leaving Klitschko and Joshua to fight for the world title earlier this year.

And after such a close match, Bonte said it was a question of motivation. "Especially after this terrific fight at Wembley Stadium it was a very tough decision for Wladimir to make," he said.

"Wladimir accomplished everything in his unique boxing career. He dominated the Heavyweight division for over a decade."

Joshua ordered to face Ortiz

British heavyweight Joshua has been ordered by the WBA to defend his title against Cuba's Luis Ortiz.

The WBA said Joshua and Ortiz have 30 days from August 3 to agree the fight, BBC reported.

Joshua has also been told he must face IBF mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev before December 2 or risk being stripped of his belt.

Ortiz's manager, Jay Jimenez, has said his fighter could fill the void of Klitschko following the Ukrainian’s retirement.

Jimenez told Boxingscene, "We are next. We have no problem fighting on that date of November 11 in Las Vegas. Our mandatory takes precedent over Pulev's and they know that."

Ortiz, 38, has 23 knockouts from 27 wins, while Pulev, 36, has one defeat in his 26 fights, with 13 stoppages.

Joshua holds two of the four major belts, with New Zealand's Joseph Parker the WBO champion, while American Deontay Wilder has the WBC belt.