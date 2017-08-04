RSS
News ID: 197933
Published: 1401 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Iran beach soccer team keeps position in world rankings

Iran beach soccer team keeps position in world rankings

Iran’s men's beach soccer team kept its position as the best Asian squad in the latest edition of the Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW) rankings, and stayed put in the world’s third spot.

According to the latest monthly rankings released by the BSWW, the organization responsible for the founding and growth of beach soccer, Iran notched up 3,156 points.

Japan occupied the second place in Asia and sat in the eighth slot in the global rankings with 1,730 points.

The Japanese squad was followed by the UAE and Oman teams, which landed in the 10th and 15th spots respectively, having gained 1,418 and 1,041 points.

The 2017 Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) Beach Soccer World Cup champion Brazil stood on the top of the global rankings with 4,570 points.

Portugal accumulated 3,313 points to claim second position. Fourth-placed Russians tallied 2,869 points. Tahiti stood fifth, having racked up 2,715 points.

   
