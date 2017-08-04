Qassemi: Iran reserves right to respond to US anti-Iran moves

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said Tehran reserves the right for itself to respond to US measures against the Islamic Republic.

The ministry’s spokesman Bahram Qassemi stressed that Tehran will not keep silent in the face of Washington’s violation of the 2015 multilateral nuclear agreement and “will take the necessary countermeasures in due time “in line with people’s interests and national security”, IRNA reported.

He made the remarks after US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law a bill that targets Iran with new bans over its national missile program. The new legislation had already been passed by both the US House of Representatives and Senate with overwhelming support.

Qassemi said that the sanctions’ approval was a “retrogressive, illegitimate, illogical move, which runs contrary to all human rights principles and international regulations.”

US hostility

This is the latest example of “hostility towards the civilized Iranian people and an insult to all freedom-seeking people in the world,” Qassemi pointed out. The “hawks, extremist elements and ill-wishers” ruling the US had once again demonstrated their “unilateralism and illogical enmity” towards Iran, he said.

Touching on the recent session of the Iranian committee for monitoring the implementation of the nuclear deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Qassemi also said, Iran “won’t remain silent in the face of the JCPOA violation and will soon announce a range of countermeasures by the Parliament and Iran’s administration,” Press TV reported.

JCPOA commitment

However, the European Union, which supervises the implementation of the JCPOA, said on Thursday all parties to the agreement remain committed to its implementation.

Qassemi added that Iran is determined to keep up its fight against terrorism as well as its efforts to restore stability and calm to the region, , adding that the Islamic Republic will never allow others to advance their “expansionist and destabilizing policies” in the region.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman further advised American officials to stay focused on resolving their country’s domestic crises instead of spreading Iranophobia.

Separately, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi described Trumps’ approval of the new anti-Iran sanctions as an attempt to destroy the nuclear deal, saying “We will react very intelligently to these measures.”

Predictable move

Noting that Trump’s move was predictable as Congress had almost unanimously voted for the new sanctions, Araqchi stressed that it showed the US believes the JCPOA has empowered Iran in the region.

“Based on this perspective, the general belief in Washington is that this situation must be reversed and Iran must be put under pressure,” he said, adding that the nuclear deal is a hindrance for such measures.

The JCPOA was inked between Iran and the P5+1 countries — namely the US, Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany — in July 2015 and took effect in January 2016.

Under the deal, which was later endorsed by a United Nations Security Council resolution, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related bans imposed on the Islamic Republic, among other things.

The UN nuclear watchdog has invariably certified Iran’s commitment to its obligations under the accord.

On the contrary, the Trump administration, which took over in January 2017, one year after the JCPOA came into force, has taken a hostile stance toward the deal, repeatedly threatening to tear it up.