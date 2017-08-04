British minister: Rouhani’s reelection “good sign” for Tehran-London ties

Political Desk

British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt called the reelection of President Hassan Rouhani a good sign for development of relations between Tehran and London.

He made the comments upon his arrival at Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran on Friday, where he is scheduled to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Rouhani on Saturday, IRNA reported.

He added that Britain is ready to enhance ties with Iran and would take necessary measures in this regard.

Another British politician Richard Bacon said, “I am delighted and honored to be attending the inauguration ceremony for Dr. Rouhani’s second term as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Before heading for Tehran on Friday, Bacon, who is chairman of the British All Party Parliamentary Group on Iran, stressed on improving bilateral relationship between the two countries.

“Britain’s bilateral relations with Iran are very important for both countries,” he said.

Adding that the “history between the two countries has not always been easy”, he said, “For me this represents an obligation to work harder at achieving better relations through patience, understanding and hard work.”

“I believe”, said Bacon, “steadily improving bilateral relations between our two countries will be to the benefit of all.”