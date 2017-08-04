Rouhani endorsed by Leader as Iran president

World leaders in Tehran for inauguration

Hassan Rouhani was formally endorsed by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as Iran’s president to start his second term in office.

During a ceremony in Tehran on Thursday, Ayatollah Khamenei gave Rouhani a decree to assign him his duties, Press TV reported.

Handing the presidential mandate to Rouhani, Ayatollah Khamenei kissed him on the cheek and the president kissed the Leader on his shoulder.

In May, Rouhani won re-election in a landslide after securing 57 percent of the votes. Under Iran’s election law, the president-elect is required to gain the Leader’s official approval before being sworn in before the Parliament. Through this process, the Leader affirms the outcome of the presidential election.

Symbol of democracy

Addressing the ceremony, the Leader hailed the election process as the symbol of democracy in post-Revolution Iran.

Prior to the 1979 Islamic Revolution, people were sidelined and prevented from playing a role in running the country’s affairs, Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Leader urged the new government to focus its efforts on “establishing justice, siding with the poor and implementing the rules of pure Islam,” adding that authorities should also work to strengthen “national unity.”

Ayatollah Khamenei further said Iranian officials have succeeded to cooperate with the world despite enemy attempts to isolate the nation.

The Leader also called for “extensive interactions with the world as well as broad relations with nations and governments.”

The sanctions imposed on Iran helped the country to grow powerful and self-reliant as the nation turned to the resources and capabilities at home, he added.

“The sanctions, of course, caused problems for the country, but [made us] open our eyes to our own capabilities,” the Leader said. “We used all the enmities to our own benefit.”

Fighting poverty

Rouhani also delivered a speech after receiving the endorsement decree, elaborating on his future plans as the chief executive.

He said “social justice” and “poverty alleviation” were among the main ideals of the Islamic establishment, adding that the eradication of absolute poverty is one of the objectives of his new government.

The government, he said, seeks to set the stage for people to exercise their rights, adding that his cabinet would make efforts to “uproot poverty and corruption, contain inflation and [facilitate] economic growth.”

"The government's aim is to improve Iran's image in the world ..., to safeguard people's rights..., to end poverty..., to protect the religious democracy and our people's votes," Rouhani said.

Rouhani further called for more investment and access to advanced technologies, stressing that sustainable development is not achievable without reliable plans.

Iran paid the price for its independence and will stand against enemy attempts to isolate the nation, he added, “We will never accept isolation.”

He said the country has stood against the “toughest of the sanctions” by taking advantage of a combination of its “diplomatic power” and “deterrence might.”

The president also pointed to the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and said “the JCPOA has shown Iran’s goodwill to engage in constructive and effective interactions on the international stage.”

He was referring to the deal, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, by its acronym. The accord lifted the nuclear-related sanctions against Iran in exchange for certain restrictions on its nuclear activities.

"I declare once again that with the election concluded, the time for unity and cooperation has begun," he said.

"I extend my hand towards all those who seek the greatness of the country."

World leaders in Tehran

Rouhani will take the oath of office in Iran’s Parliament on Saturday and then will have two weeks to present his cabinet to the Parliament for a vote of confidence.

Leaders and senior politicians from around the world are arriving in the Iranian capital, Tehran, to attend Rouhani’s inauguration.

Aircraft carrying dozens of delegations touched down in Tehran’s Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad International Airports.

Madagascar’s Parliament Speaker Jean Max Rakotomamonjy, his Cambodian counterpart Nguon Nhel, Lesotho’s King Letsie III, First Ghanaian Deputy President Alhaji Bawumia, Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe, his Moldovan counterpart Igor Dodon, and Chairman of the Britain-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group Richard Bacon reached Tehran.

Also among the dignitaries were the President of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly of North Korea, Kim Yong-nam, and other North Korean political figures.

The other notables arrived for the inaugural ceremony were Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem, Pope Francis’ Nuncio to Iraq and Jordan Alberto Ortega, and Secretariat of the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Secretary General Mukhisa Kituyi.

Some other dignitaries were from Ireland, Croatia, Hungary, Lithuania, Portugal, Malaysia, Ugandan, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Swaziland, and Namibia.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini is also set to take part in the ceremony.