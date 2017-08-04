RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0421 GMT August 04 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197939
Published: 1437 GMT 04 Aug 2017

China cracks down on cultural heritage crime

China cracks down on cultural heritage crime

China's market regulator and cultural relics administration started a joint campaign to fight cultural heritage crime.

According to a circular published Friday by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the campaign will target unauthorized business activity, prohibited sales of cultural relics, and trade in counterfeit items, Xinhua reported.

The circular said such acts seriously undermined the security of cultural heritage and disturbed market order.

Market and cultural heritage administrative agencies at all levels will set up work teams to inspect markets, shops, auctions, flea markets, tourist sites and websites, punishing those guilty of violations.

The campaign will last until the end of October, with suspected crimes transferred to police authorities.

   
KeyWords
cultural heritage
China
crime
IranDaily
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/1141 sec