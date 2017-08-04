China cracks down on cultural heritage crime

China's market regulator and cultural relics administration started a joint campaign to fight cultural heritage crime.

According to a circular published Friday by the State Administration for Industry and Commerce and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage, the campaign will target unauthorized business activity, prohibited sales of cultural relics, and trade in counterfeit items, Xinhua reported.

The circular said such acts seriously undermined the security of cultural heritage and disturbed market order.

Market and cultural heritage administrative agencies at all levels will set up work teams to inspect markets, shops, auctions, flea markets, tourist sites and websites, punishing those guilty of violations.

The campaign will last until the end of October, with suspected crimes transferred to police authorities.