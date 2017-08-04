Iran's oil exports to China to rise to 11-month high in August

Iran's oil exports to China is expected to rise to the highest in 11 months in August as demand for heavier Iranian crude increased, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

Iran may continue to win Chinese market share in the second half of 2017 as production cuts by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and falling Latin American output have tightened heavy crude supplies, reported Reuters.

Chinese buyers are also importing more Middle East crude as the Dubai price benchmark has weakened against Brent, one of the sources said.

To attract buyers, Iran cut the official selling prices of heavier grades Iranian Heavy and Foruzan Blend in the third quarter by two cents a barrel from the previous three months, Reuters calculations showed.

However, overall Iranian crude exports in August for Asia are set to fall to 1.3 million barrels per day (mbd) — down 0.3 percent from July — the second source said.

Iran's global combined crude oil and condensate exports may total 2.37 mbd this month — down four percent from a year earlier — the source said, which would mark the first year-on-year decline in four months.

Crude and condensate exports to Asia are rising five percent from July to almost 1.65 mbd while those to Europe will fall 15 percent from the previous month to 613,000 bpd. Exports to the Middle East are staying little changed at 111,000 bpd.

Loadings to India will drop by 25 percent from July to 310,000 bpd this month — the lowest since February 2016 — in a possible retaliation for Tehran not awarding a gas field development to Indian companies.

Iran plans to raise oil output by about 200,000 bpd to around 4 mbd by the end of 2017. It was exempted from the OPEC deal to reduce output to regain market share after Western sanctions were lifted in January 2016.

In August, South Korea will overtake India as the second-biggest lifter of Iranian crude for the first time since January 2016, taking nearly 380,000 bpd, the source said.

Taiwan is lifting Iranian oil this month for the first time since April, totaling two million barrels, said the source.

Other Asian lifters include Japan at 157,000 bpd, up six percent from July.

In Europe, Turkey will take 258,000 bpd, up seven percent from July, while Italy will take 129,000 bpd, steady from last month.

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates will take 111,000 bpd — up three percent from July.

In addition to this month's exports, Iran is also putting two million barrels into its offshore storage, according to the source.