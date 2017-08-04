Iran's Chabahar port to be boon for India: Official

Chabahar port in southeastern Iran will be a boon for India, said the country's minister of road transport and highways on Friday.

Nitin Gadkari said earlier that things were more difficult for India as it had to follow the route through Pakistan, but once the port is operational then business will become easy from Kandla port in Gujarat, business-standard.com reported.

"Chabahar and Kandla ports are not very far from each other and earlier we followed the route through Pakistan but now we have an easy route," said Gadkari.

He further said that Chabahar port will start operating within 12 to 18 months, which will open the doors for business in Iran and Afghanistan.

Gadkari will be visiting Iran as India's representative for President Hassan Rouhani's oath-taking ceremony in Tehran on Saturday during which he will meet the president.

Earlier, Gadkari had visited Tehran in May 2015 and both the nations had inked a pact to develop the Chabahar Port.

On Wednesday, participants at a tripartite meeting of Iranian, Afghan and Indian officials underlined the importance of Iran's Chabahar port for broadening trade relations.

The meeting was attended by Head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry's Educational and International Research Center Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, Head of Afghan Strategic Studies Center Davood Moradian and Head of the Indian Defense Ministry's Defense Studies Center Jayant Prasad.

The participants said studies should be conducted to make optimum use of Chabahar port.

"The meetings can bring the researchers of the three countries closer to each other and leave a positive impact on the expansion of trilateral relations," Sajjadpour said.

Located just 72km west of China-developed Gwadar port in Pakistan's province of Baluchistan, Chabahar, on the entrance to the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, provides India a land-sea access route into Afghanistan and Central Asia through the Bandar Abbas-Caspian Sea axis.

Several countries are willing to make huge investments in economic and infrastructure projects of Chabahar port following the July 14, 2015 agreement between Tehran and six world powers but Iran is scrutinizing the offers to select those who are most qualified as its future partners.