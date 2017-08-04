Iran to raise iron ore production capacity to 100m tons

Iran's annual crude iron ore production capacity will be raised to 100 million tons from the current 75 million tons by March 20, 2018.

Industry, Mine and Trade Minister Mohammadreza Nematzadeh announced this while inaugurating a Mobarakeh Steel Company (MSC) plant, Platts reported on Friday.

The country's annual iron ore pellet making capacity is 31 million tons now, but this capacity will be increased to 45 million tons by mid-March, Nematzadeh said.

Current capacity for concentrated iron ore of 46.5 million tons was to be increased to 55 million tons per while the production capacity for direct-reduced iron (DRI), or sponge iron, was planned to be increased to 34.5 million tons per year from the present 30 million tons per year, he noted.

Some 22.5 million tons per year of iron ore concentrates and 17.5 million tons per year of pellets is to be produced from the Sangan deposits but, because of water shortages in this area, there is no plan for steel making, Nematzadeh said.