Turkey, Qatar, Iran to discuss overland trade routes

Ankara, Doha and Tehran are to discuss overland trade routes on the sidelines of the oath-taking ceremony of Iran's president-elect Hassan Rouhani on Saturday, said Turkish economy minister.

Nihat Zeybekci told Anadolu Agency on Friday, "We're thinking about alternatives for land trade routes with Qatar but the easiest way is passing through Iran."

In early June, a handful of Arab states — led by Saudi Arabia — abruptly severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and imposed a blockade on the Persian Gulf country.

The Qatari government blasted the blockade as unjustified and a violation of international law.

"We want to meet all of Qatar's needs. We want all goods providers in Turkey to sell products, including cleaning materials, domestic appliances [...] and textile, in Qatar," Zeybekci stated.

Trade between Turkey and Qatar increased in June and July, Zeybekci said, adding: "We have to make this increase permanent."

Turkey's exports to Qatar totaled $52.4 million in June 2017, while they reached $36.2 million in May 2017.

Turkey's imports from Qatar amounted to $23.7 million in June against $19.6 million in May.

Zeybekci said the use of cargo planes to transport products was not sustainable. "We want to make it [transportation] economic, sustainable and reliable," he added.

"Shipment by sea will gain importance. We foresee that at least four large tonnage ships would go to Qatar monthly but the land route is an alternative for carrying flexible and smaller packages," Zeybekci concluded.