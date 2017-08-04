RSS
News ID: 197945
Published: 1447 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Iran exports agro machinery worth $6m in three months

Iran exported agricultural machinery worth $6 million in the three months to June 21, 2017.

Announcing this, Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Mojtaba Khosrowtaj pointed to the important role played by the machinery industry and stated that the country meets over 90 percent of its demand in the sector from domestic companies, Mehr News Agency reported.

The official said that during the three months from March 21-June 21, $38 million of machinery products were exported to target markets of which $6 million pertained to agricultural machinery.

He said that, if the present growth rate is maintained, a significant increase in exports will be witnessed by mid-March 2108 compared to the figure for the year earlier.

Khosrowtaj added that TPO has placed importance on developing machinery industry and seeks to eliminate major barriers to exports.

The official urged the banking system to provide exporters with guarantees upon receiving advance payments from foreign buyers.

He further noted that marketing for industrial machineries calls for participation in specialized exhibitions and sought state support for domestic manufacturers.

   
