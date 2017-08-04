RSS
News ID: 197947
Published: 1450 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Zarif meets top Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ecuador officials

Zarif meets top Zimbabwe, Ghana, Ecuador officials
IRNA

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday held separate talks with his Zimbabwean counterpart, the vice -president of Ghana and the Ecuadorian president’s special envoy on a range of issues, including the latest efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

In the meeting between Zarif and Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia in Tehran on Friday, the two sides exchanged views on ways to boost Tehran-Accra relations in diverse areas, including industry, energy, banking, and agriculture, Tasnim News Agency reported.

In a separate meeting, the top Iranian diplomat and Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs Simbarashe Mumbengegwi discussed bilateral relations and efforts to combat terrorism.

Zarif also held talks with Cesar Navas, the Ecuadorian president's special envoy, on issues of mutual interest.

The high-ranking officials arrived in Tehran to attend today’s swearing-in ceremony for Iranian President Hassan Rouhani who won a second term in the May election by securing an absolute majority of the votes.

 

 

   
