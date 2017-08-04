RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0421 GMT August 04 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197948
Published: 1610 GMT 04 Aug 2017

Central banks of Russia, Iran ink cooperation deal

Central banks of Russia, Iran ink cooperation deal

Central Bank of Russia (CBR) signed a memorandum of understanding with Central Bank of Iran (CBI) at a meeting of the working group for financial and banking cooperation of the Russia-Iran permanent commission on trade and economic cooperation, reported TASS quoting CBR message.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of banking infrastructure and mutual opening of correspondent accounts by the two countries' credit organizations.

The meeting was chaired by CBR Deputy Chairman Dmitry Skobelkin and his CBI counterpart Gholamali Kamyab. Representatives of both countries' central banks, major (Russian and Iranian) credit organizations, Ministry of Economic Development and Foreign Ministry of Russia also took part in the meeting.

   
KeyWords
Iran
Russia
bank
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 1/4172 sec