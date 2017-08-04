Central banks of Russia, Iran ink cooperation deal

Central Bank of Russia (CBR) signed a memorandum of understanding with Central Bank of Iran (CBI) at a meeting of the working group for financial and banking cooperation of the Russia-Iran permanent commission on trade and economic cooperation, reported TASS quoting CBR message.

The meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of banking infrastructure and mutual opening of correspondent accounts by the two countries' credit organizations.

The meeting was chaired by CBR Deputy Chairman Dmitry Skobelkin and his CBI counterpart Gholamali Kamyab. Representatives of both countries' central banks, major (Russian and Iranian) credit organizations, Ministry of Economic Development and Foreign Ministry of Russia also took part in the meeting.