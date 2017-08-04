Iraqi troops unearth dozens of bodies in Anbar mass grave

An army lieutenant colonel, requesting anonymity, said troops made the grisly find during a sweep of the al-Tash area on the southern outskirts of the provincial capital city of Ramadi, located about 110 kilometers (68 miles) west of the capital Baghdad.

He added that Daesh extremists had put a bullet in the head of each one of the victims, noting that the corpses were heavily decomposed.

Director of Martyrs Committee for Anbar Province, Ammar Nuri al-Dulaimi, said the bodies had bullet wounds to the head, suggesting they were executed by Daesh militants.

In May, Iraqi authorities announced the discovery of three mass graves in three separate areas, one of them in the center of Ramadi, containing the remains of civilians and soldiers killed at the hands of Daesh Takfiris.

Iraqi army forces and fighter from Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by the Arabic word Hashd al-Sha’abi, retook Ramadi in December 2015.

Genocide of Izadi Kurds still ongoing, unaddressed: UN

Meanwhile, a UN human rights Commission of Inquiry says Daesh terror group is still committing genocide against the Izadi minority group.

“The genocide is on-going and remains largely unaddressed, despite the obligation of states...to prevent and to punish the crime,” the commission said on Thursday.

It added, “Thousands of Izadi men and boys remain missing and the terrorist group continues to subject some 3,000 women and girls in Syria to horrific violence including brutal daily rapes and beatings.”

The Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry of the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) also announced on Thursday that Daesh’s genocide against Izadis has forced nearly 360,000 members of the minority to flee their hometowns, and another 90.000 have left Iraq and taken refuge in others countries.

It added that Daesh militants have kidnapped 6,417 Izadi Kurds, including 1,102 women and 1,655 children, since 2014.

Additionally, 2,645 children have lost their first line of protection, and the number includes 220 kids whose parents are still being held captive in Daesh-held areas.

Back in August 2014, Daesh terrorists overran Sinjar, killing, raping, and enslaving large numbers of Izadis. The town was recaptured on November 13, 2015, during a two-day operation by Peshmerga forces and Izadi fighters.