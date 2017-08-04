Johnson, Gove should be in prison for Brexit ‘lies’: Lord Sugar

Asked in a BBC Radio interview on Friday, whether Johnson and Gove should be in prison for promising more money for the National Health Service (NHS) while campaigning to Leave the EU, Lord Sugar said, “Absolutely. 100% absolutely. I mean, absolutely. Or at least they should have a criminal record.”

“I promise you in five years time – three or four years time – people will be kicking themselves for leaving the European Union,” he added.

Johnson and Gove had claimed during the 2015 referendum campaign that £350 million a week would go to the NHS post-Brexit.

The independent peer, who quit the Labour Party in 2015, also denounced Prime Minister Theresa May’s recent general election campaign.

The Apprentice star, who supported the Conservatives in the June 8 election, said her performance was so bad “she would have got fired” had it been a task on his show.

"Thing is, if you're comparing it to the way that Jeremy Corbyn ran his election campaign, he was far more aggressive, it was far more organized, he had lots of pictures taken with great audience of young people, Theresa May seemed to have no one standing in front of her,” he stated.

"I would have said yes, she would have got fired, and Corbyn would be sent off to a nice little trip...to Siberia maybe,” he added.

May’s Conservatives were enjoying a record surge in April in the polls when she opportunistically called for a snap election in hopes of getting an increased majority that could have strengthened her position before going into two years of intense negotiations with the European Union about Britain’s departure from the bloc.

However, May’s election gamble spectacularly backfired. British voters dealt her a devastating blow on June 8, wiping out her parliamentary majority. The opposition Labour Party, meanwhile, picked up dozens of seats.

May was forced to seek a contentious supply-and-confidence agreement with Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), which won 10 seats, in a bid to cling to power – at the cost of £1 billion.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to "try to force an early general election" after May lost her parliamentary majority.

Corbyn has said it’s “ludicrous” to suggest May could stay in power and that his party "will challenge this government at every step and try to force an early general election."