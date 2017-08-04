RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0817 GMT August 04 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197953
Published: 1706 GMT 04 Aug 2017

17 missing inside flooded diamond mine in Siberia

17 missing inside flooded diamond mine in Siberia

Russian officials say 17 people are missing inside a flooded diamond mine in Siberia.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry says rescue workers have established contact with 134 of the 151 miners who were down in the pit when it got flooded on Friday. The ministry says 133 people have been evacuated to safety so far.

The mine’s owner, the state-controlled Alrosa company, said in a statement the mine flooded after water burst from the quarry..

The Mir mine in Siberia is one of Alrosa’s largest diamond deposits.

Local media reported last week that mine workers recorded dangerously high levels of underground water and that the company had installed extra pumps to pump it out.

 
   
KeyWords
missing
flooded
Siberia
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0748 sec