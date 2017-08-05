Eating healthy fruits could protect you

Strokes happen to more than 100,000 people in the UK, and are similar to a heart attack — except that they affect your brain.

However, eating something as simple as a watermelon and a bunch of tomatoes could protect you, express.co.uk wrote.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), the best way to prevent a stroke is to eat a healthy diet.

However, some foods are particularly effective at doing this.

Research has found watermelon — £2 from Tesco — and tomatoes can reduce risk of a stroke and cancer.

They both contain an antioxidant, lycopene, which provides the beneficial effects.

Indeed, a 2014 study found lycopene lowered stroke risk by over 19 percent.

Previous 2012 research found that men with the highest blood levels of lycopene were 55 percent less likely to have a stroke than those with the lowest.

In addition to preventing strokes, it's also been shown to protect against heart disease, cancer, skin health and sperm count.

Tomatoes, in particular, provide one of the richest concentrations.

Cooking tomatoes increases the level of lycopene that can be absorbed by the body.

However, since it's a fat-soluble nutrient, it must be eaten with some dietary fat for it to be used by the body.

This could be olive oil or oily fish.

Lycopene is also found in papaya, pink grapefruit and guava.

The antioxidant gives fruit and vegetables their red or pink color.

Eating watermelon can provide you with a number of other benefits.

It's packed with beta-carotene which is important for immunity, cancer prevention and eyesight.

Additionally, it contains vitamin B6 for brain health.