0453 GMT August 05 2017

Published: 0444 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Mogherini arrives in Tehran for Rouhani inauguration

Mogherini arrives in Tehran for Rouhani inauguration
DAILY MAIL

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini arrived in Tehran on Friday night to attend President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration on August 5.

Upon her arrival at Imam Khomeini International Airport, she was welcomed by Foreign Ministry officials, IRNA reported.

Some 70 delegations from foreign countries and international organizations have so far arrived in Tehran to attend the oath-taking ceremony of President Rouhani.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-member cabinet for a vote of confidence on the same day.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers and prime ministers, seven vice speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are slated to take part in Rouhani’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six chairmen of parliamentary friendship groups and two chairmen of foreign policy commissions are present in the upcoming event.

   
