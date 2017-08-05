RSS
0453 GMT August 05 2017

News ID: 197963
Published: 0450 GMT 05 Aug 2017

French official: Iran-France ties growing since implementation of JCPOA

French official: Iran-France ties growing since implementation of JCPOA

French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said on Friday that France-Iran relations have been increasing since the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Lemoyne made the remarks upon arrival in Mehrabad Airport to take part in President Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration on August 5, IRNA reported.

He further noted that Iranian and French officials held several meetings and the two countries exchanged several diplomatic delegations after nuclear deal went into force.

According to the French official, Tehran-Paris ties are growing and care should be taken to ensure the relations continue.

Stressing the need for promoting economic interaction between the two countries, he pointed out that the Iranian nation can take advantage of the country’s manufactures and products.

The inauguration ceremony will be held in the parliament where Rouhani is expected to propose his 18-members cabinet on the same day for a vote of confidence.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers and prime ministers, seven vice speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys are slated to take part in Rouhani’s inauguration.

Meanwhile, 12 deputy foreign ministers, six chairmen of parliamentary friendship groups and two chairmen of foreign policy commissions will be present in the upcoming event.

 

   
KeyWords
France
Iran
JCPOA
 
