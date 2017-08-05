Japan monthly wages suffer sharpest fall in 2 years

Monthly wages for Japanese workers took a turn for the worse in June, dropping at the fastest pace in 24 months thanks in large part to a drop in bonus payments.

Real cash earnings, which account for inflation and often correlate with household spending, fell 0.8 percent year on year in June, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. A median forecast from economists surveyed by Bloomberg had predicted growth of 0.1 percent.

The ministry also revised May’s annualized growth of 0.1 percent to zero, meaning wages had remained static during the previous two months.

Unadjusted labor cash earnings fell 0.4 percent year on year, down markedly from revised June growth of 0.6 percent (previously a 0.7 percent rise) and missing a forecast of 0.5 percent growth by a wide margin.

Overtime pay also fell 0.2 percent in June compared to a year ago, down from a rise of 0.7 percent in May.

Marcel Thieliant, senior Japan economist at Capital Economics, said the year-on-year drop in wages was due to a 1.5 percent fall in bonus payments, which accounted for 39 percent of pay as companies doled out summer bonuses. Those, he noted, are more a reflection of profitability than the state of Japan’s labor market.

“Wage growth is set to stay volatile for now as bonus payments usually account for another hefty 30 per cent of total pay in July,” he added. “But the bigger picture is that the labor market has continued to tighten so underlying wage growth is set to strengthen.”