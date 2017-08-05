China appoints assistant FM as new point man on North Korean issues

China has recently appointed Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou to double as the top envoy on North Korean issues, diplomatic sources said Friday.

Under the decision, Kong will replace Wu Dawei, former special representative for Korean Peninsula affairs, who retired from foreign service, according to the sources. The special representative serves as the top negotiator on North Korean issues, especially in the now-dormant six-nation talks on denuclearizing the reclusive country, involving both Koreas, the US, Japan and Russia, English.yonhapnews.co.kr reported.

"Concerned foreign countries have also been notified of the latest decision," one of the sources said.

Kong is well versed in Korean Peninsula and other Asian issues, having worked with Wu for a long time.