Ten years ago, Royal Bank of Scotland was battling with Barclays to take over a Dutch rival, ABN Amro. RBS eventually slapped £49 billion on the table and won. It was to be a transformational deal, and it certainly was — but not in any way that the boss of RBS at the time, Sir Fred Goodwin, had ever planned.

Today, the Edinburgh-based bank is still displaying the damage caused by doing that deal. Still 71 percent owned by the taxpayer after a bailout in October 2008, the bank will once again sink to a big loss by the end of the year — its 10th consecutive year in the red, according to The Guardian.

The story of RBS showed that, even now, the global financial crisis is having a profound impact. But it also raises another issue: has enough been done to prevent a repeat of the horrors of a decade ago, which began in August 2007?

Given concern that the record low interest rates and electronic money printing that central banks resorted to in the face of the biggest recession since the 1930s are storing up problems for the future, the question is simple: has anything really changed?

Those responsible for dealing with the crisis said there is little doubt about its lingering impact. Alistair Darling, who had been chancellor for little more than a month when the markets froze in early August 2007, said the events generated a sense of injustice that is still shaping politics.

“Very few people would have thought, back in 2007, this will provoke an economic crisis that will still be under way 10 years later. Everything that’s happening in the world just now — UK included — has to be seen in light of the backwash of what happened with the economic crash that followed the banking crash,” said Darling.

Events moved swiftly 10 years ago. A month after the banks stopped lending to each other there was a run on Northern Rock — the first to affect a UK high street bank since Over end Gurney in the 1860s. A year later, Lehman Brothers collapsed in the US — triggering shockwaves through global markets. In the UK, the government bailed out RBS and Lloyds Banking Group.

No longer an MP but now a Labor peer, Darling reckons it could happen again — but not for a long time. “When the present generation is gone, the people who were in shock, a bright spark will come along and say ‘I’ve found a great way of making money’ and there’ll be nobody to say ‘the last time we did that we went bust’.”

Mervyn King, with whom Darling had a sometimes testy relationship during the crisis, agrees. Like most of those in the eye of the storm a decade ago, King thinks the financial system is in much better shape, but would be even healthier had Darling fully nationalized RBS and forced all the leading banks to take bailout cash, as happened in the US.

Even so, he said, banks were stronger and individuals now had to take greater personal responsibility for their actions.

“In that sense we are in a much better position, but the challenge for policymakers is not to worry about today but to worry about what happens in 20 years’ time, when everyone will have forgotten about this,” said King. “That’s what a central bank is all about, it’s an organization with institutional memory.”

His idea is for central banks to become a “pawnbroker for all seasons” — agreeing in advance the terms of any loans by a lender of last resort, helping to avoid the moral hazard problem where banks take risks because they know they are going to be bailed out.