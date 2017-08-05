RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0918 GMT August 05 2017

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 197986
Published: 0729 GMT 05 Aug 2017

Zarif extends Iran's interest in developing ties with Togo

Zarif extends Iran's interest in developing ties with Togo
Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) and Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey (R). (IRNA)

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday expressed Iran's willingness to promote political, economic and cultural relations with Togo.

“Iran is ready to maintain cooperation in fighting terrorism and extremism with Togo,” he said, IRNA reported.

Meanwhile, Togo Foreign Minister Robert Dussey voiced satisfaction with his tour to Iran and expressed Togo's interest in increasing Iranian firms' economic activities in its territory.

During the meeting, both sides stressed establishing cooperation in international bodies especially in the United Nations and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

Dussey also handed over Togo President Faure Gnassingbé message to Zarif.

He is in Tehran to attend President Hassan Rouhani's inauguration ceremony to be held on Saturday.

Eight presidents, 19 parliament speakers, nine vice presidents and prime ministers, seven parliament vice-speakers, 11 foreign ministers and 35 special envoys from different countries will reportedly attend the ceremony.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei endorsed Rouhani's presidential decree in a ceremony on Thursday.

Rouhani was reelected as president for a second consecutive term in national elections on May 19, securing nearly 57 percent of the total votes cast.

   
KeyWords
Mohammad Javad Zarif
Iran
Togo
Dussey
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/2071 sec